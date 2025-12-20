Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Game Adds DLC Character Phinks on December 25

Phinks is 2nd of 4 characters in Season Pass 1

Arc System Works streamed new character videos on Friday for Bushiroad and Eighting's Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact 2D 3v3 fighting game based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga, and it announces that the DLC character Phinks will launch on December 25.

The game added the first Season Pass 1 DLC character Neferpitou on October 16. It will also add two other characters arriving in spring 2026 and summer 2026. A previous video seemingly teased the characters Shizuku Murasaki and Zeno Zoldyck (along with now-confirmed Phinks Magcub) based on the silhouettes.

The game debuted for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 17. Arc System Works is publishing the game outside of Japan. Rollback netcode is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of the game. Cross-platform play is not available.

The game has language support in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Future patches will add German, Italian, French, Spanish, and Korean.

Playable characters include Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi, Uvogin, Chrollo, Feitan, Meruem, Genthru, Razor, Morel, and Kite.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English in October 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume in September 2024.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward.

The manga resumed with a new chapter in October 2024, before going on another hiatus that December.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023 and is ending operations for it in December 2025. The company will publish its mobile games under the Bushimo label going forward and its console games under the Bushiroad name.