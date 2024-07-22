Shueisha Lists Hunter x Hunter Manga Volume 38 for Release on September 4; Yoshihiro Togashi Teases More New Chapters

Manga's 37th volume shipped in 2022

Shueisha 's website is listing the 38th compiled book volume of Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga for release on September 4. Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X/Twitter. The artist made posts on Monday stating that instructions for the backgrounds were now ready for his assistants for chapters 409-410. If volume 38 includes the most recently released chapters 391-400, then the manga will have enough content for an eventual 39th volume after chapter 410's launch, assuming the standard 10 chapters per volume. Togashi has also teased progress for up to chapter 416 in the past week.

Image via Amazon © Yoshiro Togashi, Shueisha

published the manga's 37th volume (image right), the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022.shipped the 37th volume in English last October.

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization. He teased progress of chapter 405 in May.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays.

Bushiroad Games and Eighting will release a 2D 3v3 fighting game based on the manga titled Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact , for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this year.

