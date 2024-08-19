Hunter x Hunter Manga Resumes in Weekly Shonen Jump on October 7

Manga's 38th volume ships on September 4; manga will not follow weekly serialized format

Shueisha announced in its "Jump Press" livestream on Monday that Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga will resume in Weekly Shonen Jump in this year's 45th issue on October 7.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward.

Shueisha will publish the manga's 38th compiled book volume on September 4. Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X/Twitter.

Image via Amazon © Yoshiro Togashi, Shueisha

Shueisha

published the manga's 37th volume (image right), the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022.shipped the 37th volume in English last October.

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization. He teased progress of chapter 405 in May.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays.

Bushiroad Games and Eighting will release a 2D 3v3 fighting game based on the manga, titled Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact , for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this year.



Source: Jump Press livestream