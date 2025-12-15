Hosui Yamazaki Launches New Zombie Apocalypse Gourmet Manga Next Year

New manga titled Shūmatsu Zombie Camp

The January 2026 issue of Asahi Shimbun 's Nemuki+ magazine revealed last Friday that Hosui Yamazaki will launch a new manga titled Shūmatsu Zombie Camp (Zombie Apocalypse Camping) in the magazine sometime next year.

The gourmet manga centers on the illustrator and camper Towa, who suddenly finds herself in the midst of a zombie apocalypse while camping in northern Kanto. With no trains, buses, convenience stores, and the collapse of working infrastructure, Towa descends the mountains and prepares to source her food herself, taking care to only make delicious food.

Image via Comic Natalie © Hosui Yamazaki, Nihon Bungeisha

Yamazaki launched the Boku-tachi no Shitai Sagashi (Our Hunt for a Corpse) manga (seen right) in Nihon Bungeisha 's Manga Top website in October 2021, and ended it with its fourth compiled book volume in July 2024.

Eiji Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2002. The two then moved the manga to Young Ace in 2009. The manga started a reboot in Young Ace in June 2017. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America. The company published the first 14 volumes of the manga, and then began re-releasing the manga in omnibus volumes in 2015. The company announced in 2019 that it would continue to release the manga in omnibus form. Dark Horse Comics also released all three volumes of Yamazaki's Mail manga in 2006 to 2007.

Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched their Kudan no Pistol manga in Young Ace magazine in January 2021. They temporarily ended the manga in July 2023 to begin The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service manga's "High School Arc" in August 2023.

Source: Nemuki+ January 2026 issue

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.