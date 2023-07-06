×
Eiji Ohtsuka, Hosui Yamazaki's Kudan no Pistol Manga Temporarily Ends; Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service Manga Starts 'High School Arc' on August 4

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kudan no Pistol manga launched in 2021

pistol
© Eiji Ohtsuka, Hosui Yamazaki, Kadokawa
The August issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine announced on Tuesday that storywriter Eiji Ohtsuka and artist Hosui Yamazaki's Kudan no Pistol manga will temporarily end, and the duo will start the serialization of The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service manga's "High School Arc" in the magazine's next issue on August 4.

Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched their Kudan no Pistol manga (image right) in Young Ace magazine in January 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and will publish the fourth volume on August 4.

The manga takes place in the tumultuous Bakumatsu era, in the final years of the Edo period. The manga centers on a mysterious boy named Kudan, who can hear the voices in people's hearts, and who gets wrapped up in the waves of history.

kurosagi
© Eiji Ohtsuka, Hosui Yamazaki, Kadokawa
Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service manga (image left) in Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2002. The two then moved the manga to Young Ace in 2009. The manga started a reboot in Young Ace in June 2017. Kadokawa published the 28th volume in December 2020.

Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America. The company published the first 14 volumes of the manga, and then began re-releasing the manga in omnibus volumes in 2015. Dark Horse Comics describes the series:

Five students at a Buddhist college in Japan realize the job market is tough these days.​.. among the living,​ that is! But their unique spiritual and scientific talents might help them get work from the dead,​ for they can contact the spirits of corpses and speak with them.​ And if a body is found hanging from a tree or lying in an alley,​ it's probably got a story to tell! The five form The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service,​ specializing in carrying out the last wishes of their dead clients,​ so their souls can move on.​ But the Kurosagi gang are magnets for weirdness - not just corpses - and every case gets them involved in disturbing personal obsessions,​ bizarre modern Tokyo fads,​ and strange rituals of old Japan.​.. and often all at once!

The company announced in 2019 that it would continue to release the manga in omnibus form.

Source: Young Ace August issue


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
