Artist Nykken, Writer Satoshi Maejima to Launch Manga Adaptation of Nitroplus' Dolls Nest Game

Dolls Nest: ORPHANS manga to launch in March

Image via Dolls Nest game's X/Twitter account ©2024 NITRO PLUS

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that manga artist Nykken and writer Satoshi Maejima will launch a manga adaptation of Nitroplus and Nitro Arts' Dolls Nest mecha girl game titled Dolls Nest: ORPHANS on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in March. Nykken is drawing the manga and Maejima is writing the script.

Nitroplus and its graphics production team Nitro Arts launched the Dolls Nest game for PC via Steam in April 2025. In the 3D action game, players control a mecha girl who explores a gigantic factory in the world of Hod to uncover the truth.

Nykken launched the Toxic Super Beasts ( Yūgai Chōjū ) manga on the Young Ace Up website in March 2022. The manga ended in October 2024, and Kadokawa published its fourth and final compiled book volume the next month. Titan Manga licensed the manga and will release the third volume in English on April 28.

Source: Young Ace February issue

