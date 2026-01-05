Chie Shinkyū Launches New Manga

Mitsuko-chan no Second Recipe debuted on December 26

Chie Shinkyū debuted a new manga series Mitsuko-chan no Second Recipe ( Mitsuko's Second Recipe ) on Coamix 's Comic Zenon platform on December 26.

Image via Comic Zenon's X/Twitter account © Chie Shinkyū, Coamix Inc.

The story follows illustrator Mitsuko Aikawa, who lives with her husband Haruo. The Aikawa household has a specific set of rules for daily life to ensure the household remains harmonious.

Shinkyū ended the Mikako 72-sai (72-Year-Old Mikako) manga on June 27. Shinkyū launched the manga on the Comic Zenon website in 2021. Coamix published the manga's fourth and final volume on August 20.

Shinkyū's Takako-san manga ended with its sixth volume in February 2021.

Shinkyū started the Wakako-zake manga in North Stars Pictures and Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2011. Media Do released the first volume of the manga digitally in English on several platforms in October 2018. Nenzu Nyanbara launched a spinoff manga titled Taishū Sakaba Wakao - Wakako-zake Betten (Public Bar Wakao - Wakako-zake Different Shop) on Tokuma Shoten 's Web Comic Zenyon website in January 2019. The spinoff manga ended in its seventh and final volume in 2022.

The first 12-episode live-action television season based on the main manga aired in January-March 2015, and the second and third 12-episode seasons premiered in January 2016 and April 2017, respectively. The fourth season premiered in January 2019, and the fifth season premiered in April 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. The series had its first special in December 2020. The sixth season premiered in January 2022, and the seventh season premiered in July 2023. The eighth season premiered in January 2025, and the ninth and most recent season debuted on October 1.

Crunchyroll streamed the second live-action season as it aired, and added the first season in April 2016. The manga also inspired a 12-episode series of three-minute anime shorts, starring Miyuki Sawashiro , that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime series as it aired.

Source: Comic Zenon