Wakako-zake Spinoff Manga Ends in 7th Volume

The sixth compiled book volume of Nenzu Nyanbara's Taishū Sakaba Wakao - Wakako-zake Betten (Public Bar Wakao - Wakako-zake Different Shop) manga revealed on February 19 that it will end with the seventh volume. The volume will ship on August 20.

The manga is a spinoff of Chie Shinkyū 's Wakako-zake manga. The manga centers on a small bar, which is a 15-minute walk from the nearest train station, and located in a questionable part of town. A man named Wakao owns the bar, and he always serves customers with a serious look on his face. He doesn't think his bar is that big of a deal compared to other bars in the area, and he serves a regular menu consisting of things like rolled omelettes and clams.

Nyanbara launched the manga on Coamix 's Web Comic Zenyon website in January 2019.

The original Wakako-zake cuisine manga follows 26-year old Wakako, who drinks different kinds of alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants alone every night, searching for her place to belong.

Shinkyū started the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2011. Media Do released the first volume of the manga digitally in English on several platforms in October 2018. The manga inspired a 12-episode series of three-minute anime shorts, starring Miyuki Sawashiro , that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime series as it aired.

The first 12-episode live-action television season based on the manga aired in January-March 2015, and the second and third 12-episode seasons premiered in January 2016 and April 2017, respectively. The fourth season premiered in January 2019, and the fifth season premiered in April 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. The series had its first special in December 2020. The sixth and most recent season premiered on January 10.