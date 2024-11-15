Live-Action Wakako-zake Series Gets 8th Season Premiering on January 8

BS TV Tokyo announced on Saturday that the live-action series based on Chie Shinkyū 's Wakako-zake manga will get an eighth season that will debut on BS TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo 4K on January 8 at 24:00 (effectively January 9 at 12:00 a.m.). The show will stream on Lemino Premium.

Rina Takeda will again star in the series.

Directors for this season include Shinji Kuma, Shōhei Wakabayashi, and Tarō Kubota. Scriptwriters include Kumiko Asō , Momoka Meriyama, and Shōhei Wakabayashi.

The Wakako-zake cuisine manga follows 26-year old Wakako, who drinks different kinds of alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants alone every night, searching for her place to belong.

Shinkyū started the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2011. Media Do released the first volume of the manga digitally in English on several platforms in October 2018. The manga inspired a 12-episode series of three-minute anime shorts, starring Miyuki Sawashiro , that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime series as it aired.

The first 12-episode live-action television season based on the manga aired in January-March 2015, and the second and third 12-episode seasons premiered in January 2016 and April 2017, respectively. The fourth season premiered in January 2019, and the fifth season premiered in April 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. The series had its first special in December 2020. The sixth season premiered in January 2022, and the seventh season premiered in July 2023.

Sources: BS TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie