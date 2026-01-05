Ren Kawahara Launches New Fantasy Romance Manga

Yonigeseijo no Nidome no Kekkon manga debuted on December 25

Ren Kawahara debuted a new manga Yonigeseijo no Nidome no Kekkon (The Second Marriage of The Saintess Fleeing in the Night) in the Morning two digital manga magazine on December 25.

Image via Yonigeseijo no Nidome no Kekkon manga's X/Twitter account © Ren Kawahara, Kodansha

The story follows saint Serafina, who flees her loveless marriage with the cold, but kind demon king Velhart.

Kawahara ended the Dogō no Blue (Blue Violence) series in June 2025. Kawahara launched the series in Akita Publishing 's Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2024.

Kawahara launched the We're New at This ( Mijuku na Futari de Gozaimasu ga ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days platform in March 2018 and ended it in June 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing and K MANGA are both releasing the manga in English.

Kawahara launched the Uchi wa Hanarete Kurashiteru (I'm Moving Out) series in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in April 2021. The series ended in July 2022 on the Comic Days platform.

Kawahara launched the Ao-chan Can't Study! manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2015, and ended it in December 2018. Kodansha Comics released the eight-volume manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2019.