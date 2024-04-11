Ren Kawahara's We're New at This Manga Ends in 18th Volume

Manga launched in March 2018

Image via Amazon Japan © Ren Kawahara, Kodansha

Ren Kawahara revealed on Twitter on Wednesday the We're New at This ( Mijuku na Futari de Gozaimasu ga ) manga will end with the 18th volume. The volume will ship in August.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Ikuma Saeki finally married his childhood friend and the girl of his dreams, Sumika. But while years of pining came easily to him, physical closeness does not…and he's having trouble navigating the intimacy that comes with marriage. Sumika, too, is having trouble bridging the gap between friend and lover…what is this innocent couple to do but navigate it together, awkwardness and all! A new rom-com from the author of Ao-chan Can't Study!

The manga is also available in English on Kodansha 's K MANGA service.

Kawahara launched the series on Kodansha 's Comic Days platform in March 2018. Kodansha shipped the 17th volume on April 10. Kodansha USA released the 15th volume digitally on January 16.

Kawahara launched the Uchi wa Hanarete Kurashiteru (I'm Moving Out) series in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in April 2021. The series ended in July 2022 on the Comic Days platform.

Kawahara launched the Ao-chan Can't Study! manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2015, and ended it in December 2018. Kodansha Comics released the eight-volume manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2019.

