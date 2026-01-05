Arata Miyatsuki, Akeji Fujimura Launch Minna 〇njae Manga

Manga launched on December 26

Writer Arata Miyatsuki and artist Akeji Fujimura launched a new manga titled Minna 〇njae (Everybody D*e) in Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website on December 26. The three-part first chapter is already available on the site.

Image via Tonaro no Young Jump's website © Arata Miyatsuki, Akeji Fujimura, Shueisha

The manga centers on Masaru, a fifth grader who is bullied at school, harassed online, and abused by his mother. One day, a mysterious but cute creature named Kyu-chan appears before him, and responding to Masaru's anger, proceeds to slaughter those who oppress Masaru.

Miyatsuki and Yūya Kanzaki launched their Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013. The series ended in November 2020. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.

Miyatsuki and Kentarō Satō ( Magical Girl Apocalypse , Magical Girl Site ) launched the Bokura no Natsu ga Saketeiku ( Summer's gonna tear us apart ) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in August 2023, and ended it in September 2025.

Akeji Fujimura previously drew the art for the As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga, with Muneyuki Kaneshiro writing the story. The manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2011 to 2012. They then launched a sequel series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Series ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori Ni ) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga ended in December 2016. Crunchyroll simultaneously published chapters online along with the Japanese release, and Kodansha USA Publishing released the 21 compiled volumes digitally.

As the Gods Will inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2014. FUNimation Entertainment released the film on home video in North America.

Kaneshiro and Fujimura launched a manga titled Grashros in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2017, and the manga ended with the fifth volume in October 2018. Fujimura and Takeshi Nozawa then launched a new manga titled Aishitemasu, Kyōko-san (I Love You, Kyōko-san) in Young Magazine the Third in May 2019. The manga went on hiatus in January 2021 and switched to a digital serialization on the YanMaga Web and Comic Days websites when it returned in August 2021. The manga has been on hiatus since September 2021.