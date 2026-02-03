Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down in March With Josh D'Amaro Named as Replacement

D'Amaro assumes role on March 18; Dana Walden to become President, CCO

The Walt Disney Company announced on Tuesday that Bob Iger will step down as CEO on March 18. Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro (pictured below on right) will assume the role on the same day, following a unanimous vote from the Board of Directors on Monday. D'Amaro is also joining the Board of Directors effective immediately. Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, Dana Walden (pictured below on left), will also take the new roles of President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company on March 18. Walden will report directly to D'Amaro.

Iger will serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement on December 31.

Disney named Iger the president of Walt Disney International in 1999, after the purchase of ABC , where Iger served as Chairman. In July 2005, he assumed the role of of CEO, replacing Michael Eisner.

Disney announced in March that Disney+ is "fully integrating" the Hulu streaming service, and a new singular app with both Disney+ and Hulu services will launch in 2026.

Source: The Walt Disney Company via The Beat