A Journey Through Another World Novels Get Anime in 2024

AlphaPolis announced on Wednesday that Shizuru Minazukui's A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring ( Isekai Yururi Kik: Kosodate Shinagara Bōkensha Shimasu ) light novels are inspiring an anime adaptation that will debut in 2024. Voice actresses and real-life sisters Aina Suzuki and Miharu Hanai will play the role of twin sisters Allen and Elena in the anime.

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Love Tyrant , A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Beast Tamer ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Bros. Bird credited for production cooperation.

The staff describes the story:

Due to a mistake by a god, Takumi Kayano loses his life and is reincarnated. Bestowed with various skills, he finds himself transported to another world—a perilous forest infested with monsters. In that forest, Takumi discovers what appears to be twin young boys and girls, whomhe names Allen and Elena, and takes them under his protection. Despite being surprised by the two effortlessly defeating monsters with their martial arts skills, Takumi eventually reaches a town and registers with the adventurer's guild to make a living. Thus begins a laid-back adventurer's life as Takumi watches over the growth of Allen and Elena!

AlphaPolis published the first volume of the novel series with illustrations by Yamakawa in April 2017, and published the 15th novel volume on September 21. Tomomi Mizuna launched a manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in January 2018. AlphaPolis published the manga's seventh volume on March 24. AlphaPolis has published four volumes of the manga in English through its Alpha Manga service.

