Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi Manga Listed With 2026 TV Anime

Image via Amazon © nonco, Kodansha

Retailers are listing the 20th issue of'swith a cover image, which reveals that's(Kanan is Simple-Minded in the End) manga is receiving a television anime adaptation in 2026. The magazine ships on Wednesday.

The manga centers on Kanan, a demoness who has infiltrated human society as a high schooler to partake of delicious souls. She has her eyes set on one particular high school boy, but before she even gets a chance to do anything about it, she has already become his girlfriend. For Kanan, who has never been in love before, the relationship is filled with nothing but new experiences.

The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Wednesday.



Sources: Rakuten, Amazon, Maruzen Junkudo