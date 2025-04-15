Studio KAI Animates Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy TV Anime

The official website for the 2026 television anime of nonco 's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ( Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi ) manga opened on Tuesday with a teaser visual and announced that Studio KAI is animating the production.

Image via kanachoro-anime.com © nonco・講談社／「カナン様はあくまでチョロい製作委員会」

Image via Amazon © nonco, Kodansha

The manga centers on Kanan, a demoness who has infiltrated human society as a high schooler to partake of delicious souls. She has her eyes set on one particular high school boy, but before she even gets a chance to do anything about it, she has already become his girlfriend. For Kanan, who has never been in love before, the relationship is filled with nothing but new experiences.

The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Wednesday.



Sources: Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy anime's website, Comic Natalie