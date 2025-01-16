Live-Action A Side Character's Love Story Film Reveals Director, 2026 Delay

Hiroki Kazama to direct film delayed from 2024

The offiical X/Twitter account for Akane Tamura 's A Side Character's Love Story ( Mobuko no Koi ) manga posted a picture of the 21st compiled book volume on Thursday, and the volume's wraparound jacket band reveals that the live-action film adaptation will premiere in 2026, a delay from the originally scheduled 2024 opening. The volume also reveals that Hiroki Kazama ( Cheer Boys!! live-action film, The Beginning of the Sea ) is directing the film.

The 21st volume will ship in Japan on January 20.

Both Comikey and Azuki are releasing the manga in English digitally. Coamix describes the manga:

Growing up, Nobuko Tanaka was always a "side character" standing off in the corner. Now in her 20s, she's fallen in love for the first time. While she isn't any good at being assertive, she will muster her courage bit by bit as she tries her best to close the distance between herself and her crush -- because even side characters fall in love. If you're tired of the same old romantic protagonists, this modest, refreshing love story is for you.

Tamura launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in March 2017. Coamix released the manga's 20th volume on September 20.