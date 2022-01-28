Netmarble Announces The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Open-World Game

Trailer streamed for game launching on consoles, PC, mobile devices

Netmarble announced The Seven Deadly Sins : Origin, a new open-world game based on Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise , for consoles, PC, and mobile devices on Thursday. The company did not specify which consoles or a release date. The game will feature an original story and a new protagonist. Korean esports website Inven began streaming a trailer:

Netmarble launched its The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross game for iOS and Android devices in June 2019 in Japan and Korea and in the rest of the world in March 2020.

Nakaba Suzuki launched the The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's latest television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan in January 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime oin June 2021. The series was delayed from its previously slated October 2020 premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), an all-new original anime film, opened in Japan on July 2. Netflix began streaming the film on October 1.

The franchise will get an all-new two-part anime film titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh ). Netflix will stream both parts in 2022.