New Seven Deadly Sins TV Anime's Video Unveils Finale Arc Story, Staff, January 6 Debut

The official website for the Seven Deadly Sins anime revealed a new promotional video and visual for Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ) , the franchise 's new television anime series, on Wednesday. The video previews the finale arc story, reveals the anime's staff and January 6 premiere date on TV Tokyo .

The announced staff are all returning from the previous The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods series. Susumu Nishizawa returns to direct the anime at Studio DEEN , with Marvy Jack collaborating on the animation production. Rintarou Ikeda is back to supervise the series scripts. Rie Nishino is the animation character designer. Chikako Yokota is directing the sound, and Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and Takafumi Wada are again composing the music.

The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but was rescheduled to August.

The main cast members will return for the new anime.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

The The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ) anime, the third television anime series, premiered in October 2019, and ended on March 25. Netflix began streaming the anime on August 6.

Nakaba Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it on March 25. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan. Suzuki will launch a new sequel manga in January.

Sources: Seven Deadly Sins anime's website, Comic Natalie