Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Anime Releases on Netflix U.S. on June 28

Series premiered in Japan in January

Netflix streamed a video on YouTube on Wednesday revealing that it will release The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ) , the Seven Deadly Sins franchise 's new television anime series, in the United States on June 28.

The video also featured the previously announced release dates for the Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime film project, the Godzilla Singular Point anime, and the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga.

Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie will premiere on June 3. Godzilla Singular Point will debut outside Japan on June 24. Record of Ragnarok will premiere in June ( Netflix listed the show as "Coming Soon" in the above video).

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The second cours (quarter of a year) of the anime debuted in April in Japan. Sora Amamiya is performing the new opening theme song titled "Eien no Aria " (Eternal Aria ). UVERworld is performing the new ending theme that premiered in the show's 13th episode titled "NAMELY."

The main cast members returned for the new anime.

The staff of the previous The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods series returned for the anime. Susumu Nishizawa returns to direct the anime at Studio DEEN , with Marvy Jack collaborating on the animation production. Rintarou Ikeda is back to supervise the series scripts. Rie Nishino is the animation character designer. Chikako Yokota is directing the sound, and Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and Takafumi Wada are again composing the music.

Thanks to yoerik for the news tip.