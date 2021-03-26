Record of Ragnarok Anime's Promo Video Unveils Worldwide June Debut on Netflix

The staff of the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga announced on Friday during AnimeJapan 2021 that Netflix will stream the anime exclusively worldwide in June. The staff unveiled an English-subtitled promotional video, and it previews Maximum The Hormone 's opening theme song "Kamigami."

The newly announced staff members includs:

The cast includes:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhild



Tomoyo Kurosawa as Geir



Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu



Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor



Wataru Takagi as Zeus



Sōma Saitō as Adam



Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kojiro Sasaki



Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon



Junichi Suwabe as Hermes



Yukihiro Nozuyama as Heimdall



Sho Hayami as Odin



Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva



Rie Tanaka as Aphrodite



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Loki



Hinata Tadokoro as Ares



Taisuke Nakano as Huginn and Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Muninn



Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime:

Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”.

All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection.

“To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?”

Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner.

It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods.

Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation;

“Are you chickening out?”

That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger.

Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history.

Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end?

The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!