News
Netflix Streams Sailor Moon Eternal Anime Films on June 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will stream the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal) anime film project worldwide outside of Japan on June 3.
The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was delayed to January 8 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film opened in Japan on February 11.
The films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.
Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi was credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon returned from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano, the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, designed the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous, PriPara) penned the scripts. Toei distributed the film. Studio DEEN co-produced the film alongside Toei Animation.
Momoiro Clover Z and the main cast are performing the theme song "Tsukiiro Chainon" ("Moon Color Chainon").
The two-part film project takes the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal. The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.
Source: Email correspondence