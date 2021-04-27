Netflix Streams Sailor Moon Eternal Anime Films on June 3

Trailer unveiled for both films

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will stream the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime film project worldwide outside of Japan on June 3.

The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was delayed to January 8 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film opened in Japan on February 11.

The films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.

Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi was credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon returned from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, designed the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) penned the scripts. Toei distributed the film. Studio DEEN co-produced the film alongside Toei Animation .

Momoiro Clover Z and the main cast are performing the theme song "Tsukiiro Chainon" ("Moon Color Chainon").

The two-part film project takes the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.

Source: Email correspondence