The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Smartphone Game Opens Pre-Registrations

Netmarble announced on Thursday that it has opened pre-registrations for its The Seven Deadly Sins : Idle Adventure game for iOS and Android mobile devices. The company describes the game as an "idle RPG" that features chibi versions of characters from The Seven Deadly Sins franchise .

Image via The Seven Deadly Sins: IDLE Adventure's website ©NS,K/TSDSRP,M ©NS,K/TSDSDJP,TX ©NS,K/TSDSFKAP ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc.

Players will get the legendary hero character Diane, three additional Legendary Hero Summon Tickets, and 3,000 draws as a pre-registration bonus. The game is based on The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross smartphone role-playing game.

Netmarble launched its The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross game for iOS and Android devices in June 2019 in Japan and Korea and in the rest of the world in March 2020. Netmarble is also developing a new open-world game based the franchise titled The Seven Deadly Sins : Origin .

The television anime of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga, the latest anime in the franchise , premiered in October 2023. The anime will get a second season.

Suzuki launched the original The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final compiled book volume in May 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan. The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015.

Source: Press release