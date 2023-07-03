Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Premieres on October 8

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will debut on October 8 on TBS and its affiliates. The Japan Anniversary Association declared July 4 (7/4) to be " The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Day." Original creator Suzuki drew a commemorative illustration with the main character of the original series Meliodas passing the baton to the sequel's protagonist Percival with a high-five.

Maki Odaira ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series ) is directing the anime, and Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the main theme. Yamamoto is also composing the music.

Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning.

Shou Komura is voicing the protagonist Percival.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web