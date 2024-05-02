My Hero Academia Season 7's Episode 1 Teased in Video

Season debuts on Saturday

The staff for the My Hero Academia anime posted a video to preview the first episode of the anime's seventh season on Thursday. This video has not yet aired on television.

Image via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episodecompilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The new season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) will then debut on May 4. The anime is again airing onandon Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT).is streaming the anime as it airs.

Romi Park voices the character Star and Stripe in the new season. Artist TK from Ling Tosite Sigure performs the new opening theme song "Tagatame." Omoinotake is performing the ending theme song "Tsubomi" (Flower Bud).

The anime is also spawning My Hero Academia: You're Next , a fourth film, that will open on August 2. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi serves as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.