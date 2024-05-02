News
My Hero Academia Season 7's Episode 1 Teased in Video
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the My Hero Academia anime posted a video to preview the first episode of the anime's seventh season on Thursday. This video has not yet aired on television.
Romi Park voices the character Star and Stripe in the new season. Artist TK from Ling Tosite Sigure performs the new opening theme song "Tagatame." Omoinotake is performing the ending theme song "Tsubomi" (Flower Bud).
The anime is also spawning My Hero Academia: You're Next, a fourth film, that will open on August 2. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi serves as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.
Sources: My Hero Academia anime's website, Comic Natalie