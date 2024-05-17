MangaGamer to Release Steam Prison - Beyond the Steam Game for Switch, PC

MangaGamer announced on Friday during its panel at Anime Central that it has licensed HuneX 's Steam Prison - Beyond the Steam , the sequel fandisc otome game to Steam Prison , and will release it in English internationally for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and MangaGamer . The company will release the PC version this year.

Teaser Trailer

Opening Movie

Image courtesy of MangaGamer

MangaGamer also revealed that it will release new USB physical versions of the Umineko - When They Cry and Higurashi: When They Cry Hou+ games on July 4.

Steam Prison - Beyond the Steam features two new stories for heroine Cyrus. "A New Theory" is an alternative take on the story, in which Sachsen is the one to meet Cyrus instead of Ines, leading to her involvement with the HOUNDS. This story includes a new romantic ending with Sachsen. "The Cainabel Story" follows the "Grand Ending" of the original Steam Prison . Cyrus and her party go to the desert kingdom of Cainabel, where Cyrus meets with either the friendly younger king Jevite or the stoic older king Jereme.

The sequel game includes three new romanceable characters, three different main scenarios, and a dozen endings. There are also unlockable bonus episodes, a new Petit Prison spot-the-difference minigame, and marriage.

MangaGamer released the original Steam Prison otome game for PC in 2019, and it describes the story:

In this world there there are those fortunate enough to enjoy safety, luxury, and comfort inside their gorgeous, utopian city that boasts a commanding view of the ravaged surface far below their haven. The rest don't matter. When our heroine leaves the protection of the Heights to perform her police duties on The Depths below, she's greeted with a violent, destitute world of hardworking, damaged individuals. Can she reconcile the world she knows with this world as it is? Will she connect with any of those living below, or join in the contempt for them? Can she endure the truths to be uncovered under her watch?

The game received a Switch version in 2021. The game is fully-voiced with Japanese audio and English text. HuneX crowdfunded the game for PlayStation Vita and Windows PC in 2017.

Source: Email correspondence