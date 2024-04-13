Omoinotake Performs Ending Theme for My Hero Academia Anime's 7th Season

Image via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

The official website for theanime announced on Saturday thatis performing the ending theme song "Tsubomi" (Flower Bud) for anime's seventh season . The piano trio band wrote the song specifically for the anime.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The new season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) will then debut on May 4. The anime is again airing on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Romi Park voices the character Star and Stripe in the new season. Artist TK from Ling Tosite Sigure performs the new opening theme song "Tagatame."

The anime is also spawning My Hero Academia: You're Next , a fourth film, that will open on August 2. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi serves as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.