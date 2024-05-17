Adult Swim Announces Toonami Rewind Block With Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z Kai, Naruto Anime

2-hour programming block airs on Fridays starting on May 31

Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Friday that it is creating a new block called Toonami Rewind that is dedicated to running anime, or versions of the series, that aired on the original Toonami prior to its 2012 revival. Toonami Rewind will air on Fridays starting on May 31 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and it will feature Sailor Moon with the newer Viz Media English dub , Dragon Ball Z Kai — the condensed version of the 1989-1996 Dragon Ball Z anime series, and Naruto .

The full lineup on May 31 includes:

5:00 p.m. – Sailor Moon ( Viz Media 's English dub )

5:30 p.m. – Dragon Ball Z Kai

6:00 p.m. – Dragon Ball Z Kai

6:30 p.m. – Naruto



Co-creator of Toonami Jason DeMarco confirmed on Twitter that Toonami Rewind will use "classic older Toonami music and some older packaging" that were recreated in HD for an anniversary broadcast.

Cartoon Network 's Toonami block began in 1997, and ended in 2008 after an 11-year run.

Toonami returned on Adult Swim on Saturdays in May 2012, and it continues to air every Saturday.

The company had asked its Twitter followers in April 2012 if they would want the block back. Cartoon Network temporarily brought back Toonami on that April Fool's Day, with reruns of such anime as Dragon Ball Z , Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Tenchi Muyo! , Outlaw Star , Blue Submarine No. 6 , Trigun , and more. The marathon had even included newly produced bumper videos of Toonami 's mascot T.O.M.