The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime Delays Last 3 Episodes

Episode 22 airs on June 28, episode 23 airs on July 3, episode 24 does not have air date

The official website foranime season revealed on Saturday that the staff are delaying the final three episodes of the season — episodes 22-24.

Channels will re-air an audio commentary version of episode 19 on June 21. Episode 22 will air on June 28, and episode 23 will air on July 3. The staff will reveal the air date of episode 24 at a later time.

The second season's second cours (quarter of a year) premiered on April 12. The anime's website lists the overall season with having 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs.

The first cours of the anime's second season premiered in January 2023. Episodes 7 and beyond of the anime were delayed due to the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. The sequel anime then restarted its broadcast in July 2023. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime season in February 2023.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020 and had 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.

Source: The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime's website





