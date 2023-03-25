The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime to Re-Air From 1st Episode Starting in July

Visual, new promo video also revealed

The official website of The Misfit of Demon King Academy II , the second season of the The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime, revealed on Saturday that the sequel anime will restart its broadcast in July with the first episode. The staff of the anime also began streaming a third promotional video and revealed a new key visual.

© 2023 秋/KADOKAWA/Demon King AcademyⅡ

© 2023 秋/KADOKAWA/Demon King AcademyⅡ

The new season is airing in split(quarters of a year) the first of which premiered on January 7. Episodes 7 and beyond of the anime have been delayed due to the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. The anime began airing the first six episodes again starting on February 18.began streaming the Englishof the anime season on February 27.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.

Source: The Misfit of Demon King Academy 's website (link 2)



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.