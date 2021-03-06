The Misfit of Demon King Academy Anime Gets 2nd Season

The first day of the " Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2021" event announced on Saturday that Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series will have a second television anime season. The season will air in split cours (quarters of a year), and SILVER LINK is returning from the first season to animate.

The first season premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , and AT-X on July 4 at 11:30 p.m. The anime then debuted on TV Aichi on July 5 and on Yomiuri TV on July 6. The series streamed in Japan on d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) beginning on July 4. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime with English subtitles in North America on July 4. The anime is listed with 13 episodes.

The first season was originally scheduled for an April 2020 premiere but was delayed to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the production schedule.

Square Enix is publishing Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation of the novels in English under the title The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants . The second volume shipped on August 25 and the third volume will ship on January 26. The company describes the manga's story:

Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the novels with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma , and it published the seventh volume on July 10. Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation launched in July 2018 on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website, and Square Enix published the third volume on October 10.

