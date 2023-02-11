The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime Delays Episodes 7 & Beyond Due to COVID-19

Season to rerun 1st 6 episodes starting on February 18

The official website for, the second season of theanime, announced on Sunday that the anime's episodes 7 and beyond have been delayed. The anime's production committee cited the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule.

The anime will instead air the first six episodes again starting on February 18. The anime's website and Twitter account will announce the broadcast and streaming schedules of episodes 7 and beyond when they are decided.

The new season is airing in split cours (quarters of a year). The new season is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yuichiro Umehara as the voice of the lead character Anos.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso , Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.

