The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Season's New Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, April 12 Debut for 2nd Part

A live stream for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II anime season announced on Tuesday that the season's second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere on April 12. The livestream also revealed the next part's first promotional video with the new cast members, and it previews the new opening theme song "Maō" (Demon King) by BURNOUT SYNDROMES .

The new visual for the season's second cours was also revealed:

Image via The Misfit of Demon King Academy II anime's Twitter account © 2023 秋/KADOKAWA/Demon King AcademyⅡ

The anime's new cast are:

Nao Tōyama as Arcana

Toshihiko Seki as Ahid Alovo Agartz

Aoi Yūki as Militia

The second season's second cours will premiere on April 12 on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 13 at 12 midnight JST or April 12 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

The firstof the anime's second season premiered in January 2023. Episodes 7 and beuond of the anime have been delayed due to the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. The sequel anime then restarted its broadcast in July 2023.began streaming the Englishof the anime season in February 2023.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso , Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.

Source: The Misfit of Demon King Academy 's website





