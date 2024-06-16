Voice Actor Keisuke Yamashita Dies at 83

Yamashita voiced roles in such anime as, more

Theater Echo announced on Friday that voice actor and actordied on June 8. He was 83.

Yamashita was born in 1941 and is from Tokyo. He joined Theater Echo in 1967, and acted in many of the troupe's works from 1969 through 2015. He also appeared in television shows such as Suzuran and Kamen Rider Hibiki .

In anime, Yamashita voiced Gaulois in Tico and Friends , Isshuu Mokusuke in Tentō Mushi no Uta , Goro in UFO Senshi Daiapolon and UFO Senshi Daiapolon II , Ralmophan in Dirty Pair Flash , Dan Araiso in Reideen the Brave , Nemo the Marial Artist in Mobile Suit SD Gundam: SD Gundam Legend , and Hiss in Star Blazers , among many other roles in anime such as The Slayers , Rurouni Kenshin , Master Keaton , Lupin III: Part II , Galaxy Express 999 , Berserk , Akuma-kun , and more.



