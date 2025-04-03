Under the Oak Tree Webtoon Concludes Season 4

Series planned to end in Season 5 to finish adapting Book 1 of web novel

Image via Manta's Instagram account © Manta

Manta has announced that the fourth season of its webtoon Under the Oak Tree concluded with the release of the final episode on March 22.

Based on the webnovel by Su-ji Kim, Under the Oak Tree follows Lady Maximilian, a young noblewoman who is forced into marriage with a knight, Sir Riftan. Shortly after their wedding, Riftan is sent to war and returns three years later. The story follows the couple attempting to rebuild their relationship and navigate their marriage.

Manta stated that Season 4 is the penultimate season of the webtoon. The next season will adapt the final chapters of Book 1 of the web novel. The web novel concluded with Book 2, and Manta released the final volume of Book 2 in English in April 2024. ANN reached out to Manta to ask if Book 2 would be getting a webtoon adaptation, but the company did not respond to ANN by press time.

Under the Oak Tree is Manta 's most popular title. To mark the Season 4 finale, Manta is hosting a Gem giveaway on its website and social media platforms. Fans must complete a trivia quiz related to Under the Oak Tree to receive a promo code for Gems, which can be used to unlock premium content on the Manta platform. The details of the event can be found here. The giveaway ends on April 4.

The English version of the Under the Oak Tree webtoon is available on Manta . Manta is partnering with Inklore to release the web novel and webtoon in English in print.

Manta is owned by the South Korean company RIDI Corporation. Manta also offers English translations of South Korean web novels, but they have been offered through Gems only instead of being part of the webtoon subscription.

Source: E-mail correspondence