Voice Actress Rie Takahashi Takes 1-Month Break for Surgery

Takahashi to have surgery for vocal cord nodules

Voice actressannounced on her X (formerly) account on Thursday that she will take a one-month break to undergo surgery for vocal cord nodules. Takahashi apologized to her supporters for causing concerns, but she assured fans she is in good health.

Takahashi also expressed her gratitude to the people who helped with her schedule and the people at her agency for taking the time to help her. Takahashi added that she will take the opportunity in her short break to fully recuperate so she can return and work with her characters thoroughly and delicately.

Takahashi voiced characters for recently ended series such as Blue Miburo ; I May Be a Guild Receptionist ; The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You second season; Honey Lemon Soda ; Ishura second season; Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- third season; Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance ; Shangri-La Frontier second season; and Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- .

Takahashi will voice the character Syrup in the Witch Watch anime, which will premiere on April 6; Ouka Shiunji in The Shiunji Family Children , which will premiere on April 8; and the Young Lady in the second season Zenryoku Usagi , which will premiere on April 9.

Takahashi will return as Ren in the second season of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince , and as Sumi Sakurasawa in the fourth season of Rent-A-Girlfriend in July.

