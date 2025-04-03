Netflix Adds Full List of Languages for Subtitle, Dub Options on TV Viewing

Full list of language options previously available on mobile devices, web browsers only

Netflix announced on Wednesday that subscribers can now choose from its full list of available languages for any title when watching Netflix on television, a feature that is carried over from mobile devices and web browsers.

Netflix 's catalog has a wide variety of TV shows and movies in over 30 languages. Netflix stated that almost a third of all viewing on the streaming service is for non-English TV shows and films, including popular titles such as Squid Game (Korea), Lupin (France), Troll (Norway), and the Oscar-winning film All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany).

Netflix 's catalog also includes Japanese anime and live-action series and films. Netflix exclusively streams the One Piece live-action series, the new Ranma 1/2 anime, and the third anime season of Kimi ni Todoke , among others.

This spring, Netflix will stream several new anime series in some regions, including Shin Samurai-den YAIBA , Witch Watch , Kowloon Generic Romance , Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc , and The Beginning After The End , among others.

Netflix raised its subscription prices on many plans in the U.S. and other markets in January.

Netflix announced its fourth quarter 2024 earnings in January, stating it gained 18.9 million new subscribers in the quarter, it's biggest-ever quarterly increase. The company stated its ad-supported plans in the quarter accounted for more than 55% of new subscribers in countries that offer the ad-supported tier.

Netflix last raised prices for subscriptions in the United States and other countries such as the United Kingdom and France in October 2023.

Sources: Netflix, Deadline (Dade Hayes)