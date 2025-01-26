Netflix Raises Subscription Prices in U.S., Canada

Company raises Standard plan for 1st time in 3 years

announced on Tuesday that it will raise subscription prices on many plans in the U.S. and other markets.

Netflix 's Standard plan without ads in the U.S. will rise from US$15.49 per month to US$17.99 per month. Netflix last raised the price on this plan in January 2022.

Additionally, Netflix will raise the cost of its ad-supported tier from US$6.99 to US$7.99 per month. The cost of the Premium subscription tier will rise from US$22.99 to US$24.99 per month. Lastly, the cost of adding an "Extra Member" to a primary account will increase from US$7.99 to US$8.99 per month.

Netflix has also raised prices in plans in Canada, Portugal, and Argentina. In Canada, the ad-supported tier will rise to CAD$7.99 per month, the Standard plan will rise to CAD$18.99, and the Premium plan will rise to CAD$23.99.

Netflix announced its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Tuesday, stating it gained 18.9 million new subscribers in the quarter, it's biggest-ever quarterly increase. The company stated its ad-supported plans in the quarter accounted for more than 55% of new subscribers in countries that offer the ad-supported tier.

Netflix last raised prices for subscriptions in the United States and other countries such as the United Kingdom and France in October 2023.

Thanks to tsog for the news tip.

Sources: Variety (Todd Spangler, Jennifer Maas), CTV News (The Canadian Press)