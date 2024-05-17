My Hero Academia Season 7 Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, May 18 Premiere

Image via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will premiere the English dub for the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime on May 18.

New cast members include:

Additional voices include Tyson Rinehart and Wyatt Baker .

Mike McFarland is directing the dub , Zach Bolton is producing, and Jeramey Kraatz is adapting the script. Gino Palencia is the mixer, August Cline is the engineer, and Nita Lieu is the translator.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The new season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime is again airing on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Romi Park voices the character Star and Stripe in the new season. Artist TK from Ling Tosite Sigure performs the new opening theme song "Tagatame." Omoinotake is performing the ending theme song "Tsubomi" (Flower Bud).

The anime is also spawning My Hero Academia: You're Next , a fourth film, that will open on August 2. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi serves as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)