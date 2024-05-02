News
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Casts Tesshō Genda, Mutsumi Tamura
The official Twitter account for the anime of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga announced two more cast members on Thursday.
The newly announced cast member are, from left to right in the images above:
- Tesshō Genda as Isao Shinomiya
- Mutsumi Tamura as Tae Nakanoshima
Both characters will appear in the anime's fourth episode on Saturday.
The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub. The anime also streams on X/Twitter worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime airs.
The anime stars:
- Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8
- Wataru Katō as Reno Ichikawa
- Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro
- Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya
- Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina
- Yūki Shin as Iharu Furuhashi
- Keisuke Kōmoto as Haruichi Izumo
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Aoi Kaguragi
(From left to right in the image above):
- Tomohiro Ōno as Yoshimura
- Jun Fukushima as Miike
- Yutaka Aoyama as Masahide Tokuda
- Mitsuru Miyamoto as Mizoguchi
(Left to right):
- Takuya Masumoto as Kinugasa
- Ivan Shibata as Mori
The late voice actress TARAKO voiced the role of the mysterious yōjū. Additionally, Megumi Han voices the role of young Kafka.Shigeyuki Miya (Onihei) is directing the anime. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) is handling the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto) is the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda (Shin Godzilla) is designing the monsters. Shinji Kimura (Tekkonkinkreet) is the art director. Yuta Bando (BELLE) is composing the music.
Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) is handling animation production, and Studio Khara (Rebuild of Evangelion) is in charge of kaiju designs and artworks.
British singer YUNGBLUD is performing the anime's opening theme song "Abyss," while American pop rock group OneRepublic performs the ending theme song "Nobody."
Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped in December 2020, and the volume has since had several more printings due to demand. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on April 4.
Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8, and it describes the story:
A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!
In September 2021, the manga surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha's print magazines) to reach the milestone.
The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2021, the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2022, and the Eisner awards in May 2022. It took first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in the web manga category in August 2021. Kentarō Hidano launched a spinoff manga on January 5.
