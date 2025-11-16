Attack on Titan Concert Reveals 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

The staff of " Attack on Titan : Beyond The Walls World Tour" announced on Friday its United States dates for 2026. Tickets for all of the locations in the tour are on sale on its website.

The orchestral concert for the Attack on Titan anime franchise 's soundtrack will tour 18 locations:

Ft Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center – Au Rene – February 28, 2026

Tampa, FL – Straz Center –March 1, 2026

Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium – March 3, 2026

Durham, NC – DPAC – March 4, 2026

Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall – March 6, 2026

Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre – March 7, 2026

Cleveland, OH – State Theatre – March 10, 2026

Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre – March 11, 2026

Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre – March 12, 2026

St Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox – March 13, 2026

Kansas City, MO – Music Hall – March 14, 2026

Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre – March 17, 2026

Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – March 18, 2026

Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre – March 21, 2026

Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre – March 23, 2026

Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium – March 26, 2026

Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium – March 27, 2026

Salt Lake City, UT – Abbravanel Hall – March 29, 2026

The tour hit 23 cities in April to November 2025 spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of the anime. Toonami aired the anime beginning in January 2024.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , opened in November 2024 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters.

