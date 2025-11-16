News
Attack on Titan Concert Reveals 2026 U.S. Tour Dates
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff of "Attack on Titan: Beyond The Walls World Tour" announced on Friday its United States dates for 2026. Tickets for all of the locations in the tour are on sale on its website.
The orchestral concert for the Attack on Titan anime franchise's soundtrack will tour 18 locations:
- Ft Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center – Au Rene – February 28, 2026
- Tampa, FL – Straz Center –March 1, 2026
- Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium – March 3, 2026
- Durham, NC – DPAC – March 4, 2026
- Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall – March 6, 2026
- Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre – March 7, 2026
- Cleveland, OH – State Theatre – March 10, 2026
- Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre – March 11, 2026
- Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre – March 12, 2026
- St Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox – March 13, 2026
- Kansas City, MO – Music Hall – March 14, 2026
- Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre – March 17, 2026
- Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – March 18, 2026
- Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre – March 21, 2026
- Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre – March 23, 2026
- Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium – March 26, 2026
- Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium – March 27, 2026
- Salt Lake City, UT – Abbravanel Hall – March 29, 2026
Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.
The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes.
The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS (Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of the anime. Toonami aired the anime beginning in January 2024.
Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK, a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS, opened in November 2024 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters.
Source: Press release