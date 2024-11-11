Attack on Titan Anime Gets Orchestral Concert World Tour in April-November 2025

13 venues in N. America, 8 venues in Europe, 1 venue each in Singapore, Australia

The Wild Faery Company announced on Tuesday that it will hold an orchestral concert for the Attack on Titan anime franchise 's soundtrack that will tour 23 cities around the world from April to November 2025. The tour is titled " Attack on Titan - Beyond the Walls World Tour."

Image via Attack on Titan anime's website © Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” Production Committee. All Rights reserved © Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee.

The concert venues in North America include:

Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, CA (two performances on April 12, one in April 13)

Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA (April 16)

The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, NV (April 18)

Trust CU Theatre, Dallas, TX (April 20)

Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA (April 23)

Meridian Hall, Toronto, Canada (May 1)

Capital One Hall, Washington, D.C. (two performances on May 4)

Boch Center Wang, Boston, MA (May 6)

Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, IL (May 8)

Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN (May 12)

S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, Seattle, WA (August 28)

Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, FL (August 30)

Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (two performances on November 1)

The concert venues in Europe include:

Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany (September 12)

Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany (September 13)

Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany (September 14)

Isarphilharmonie, Munich, Germany (September 16)

Palais des Congrès, Paris, France (performances on September 19, 20, 21)

OVO Arena Wembley, London, United Kingdom (November 12)

ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium (September 30)

Amphithéâtre 3000, Lyon, France (October 2)

The concert venues in Asia and Oceania include:

Esplanade Concert Hall, Singapore (performances on June 27, 28)

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia (performances on August 11, 12)

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . Toonami aired the anime beginning on January 6.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , opened last Friday for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters.