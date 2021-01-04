Attack on Titan Manga Ends on April 9 After 11 Years

Final volume ships on June 9

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Hajime Isayama will end his Attack on Titan manga in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The manga's 34th and final volume will ship on June 9.

Isayama noted that he had been saying since eight years ago that he would end the manga in three more years, but now he can finally end the manga as promised. He emphasized that the manga's length was not extended by the editors, but rather the question "when will it end?" often came up during the final push. He hopes fans will keep enjoying the manga until the end, and vowed to do his best until the finale.

Kodansha also teased that many projects are being prepared for the manga's conclusion, and noted that the manga has over 100 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Isayama reported in November that the manga is 1% to 2% away from completion.

Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 32nd volume on December 22.

Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and stated in December 2019 that he had aimed to end the manga in 2020.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK on December 7 and will run for 16 episodes.

The manga has also inspired many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web