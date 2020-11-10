Attack on Titan Manga Is 1% to 2% From Completion

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama reported on Sunday that the manga is 1% to 2% away from completion. Isayama spoke at the unveiling of the statues of the manga's main characters at his hometown Ōyamamachi's Ōyama Dam. He added that he has been arranging the pieces of the finale like the endgame of a shōgi (Japanese chess) game.

Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha published the 32nd volume on September 9. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 31st volume on August 25.

Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and stated last December that he aimed to end the manga this year.



The December issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Monday that the manga is getting a full-color serialization in the magazine. The magazine did not say when the full-color version will launch, but this serialization is the second project in seven new projects for the magazine.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season will premiere on NHK on December 7.

The manga has also inspired many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.

Source: Nishi Nippon Shimbun