Attack on Titan The Final Season Anime Premieres on December 7

NHK is listing in its "Changes in Domestic Programs in the Second Half of 2020" document that the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime will premiere on Monday, December 7 at 12:10 a.m. (Sunday, December 6 at 10:10 a.m. EST).

A special preview video after the final episode of the third season had announced in June 2019 that the final season would premiere this fall. However, the anime's official website and videos do not list a specific premiere season, but list only that the show will air on NHK -General.

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that they will stream the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation will additionally stream the anime with an English dub . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise ) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and has stated he aims to end the manga this year.

Source: NHK