News
Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Horror action manga centers on problem child student at nursery school

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Tarō Yuri's Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai (Kaya Isn't Scared or Kaya Isn't Scary) horror action manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Kadokawa revealed a teaser visual as well as an illustration from Yuri.

yuri-illust
Tarō Yuri's illustration
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©百合太郎・新潮社／カヤコワ製作委員会

kaya-chan-teaser-visual-text
Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai anime teaser visual
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©百合太郎・新潮社／カヤコワ製作委員会

The manga takes place at a nursery school where Kaya is a famous problem child. Her caretaker at the school Chie comes to learn of Kaya's hidden abilities.

The manga launched on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. The manga's sixth volume will release on November 9.

Source: Press release

