Seven Seas Licenses Contrast, Kaya-chan Isn't Scary, 6 Other Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: Shindou-kun's Tight Squeeze, You Will Become My Wife, The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates, Cats With Jobs manga; True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Recollections audiobooks
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Contrast
Creator(s): itz
Release Date: (July 2025, Boys Love label)
Summary:
Kanata is a handsome young man who can't help but be the center of attention, even when his mind is miles away. Akira is the perfect student who barely talks to anyone. They don't know each other's classes or even their names, but they can't forget each other's faces. One day, these two happen to meet on a stairwell near the rooftop. From then on, that roof becomes their secret rendezvous spot. Slowly they discover that while they might be very different on the outside, they both have feelings for each other. Is this a case of opposites attract, or are the differences too great for them to ever truly connect?
Title: Shindou-kun's Tight Squeeze: Helpless Against His Alluring Touch
Creator(s): Tsunao Natsuo
Release Date: June 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
For three years, Omuro Rinko has dedicated herself to her dream job at Yatsuboshi Confectionery. While it hasn't all been cupcakes and mochi, she's proud of her hard-earned skills—until the day her boss assigns her to mentor the new hire, Shindou Ryoma. From the moment they meet, Shindou leaves a bitter taste in Rinko's mouth. His sharp tongue and bad attitude grate on her nerves, and worse yet, he insists he doesn't need her guidance at all. The most infuriating part? He's right. Shindou isn't just competent—he's faster, more efficient, and outshines her at work. But what begins as a clash of personalities soon simmers into something far more intoxicating. After a company dinner, Shindou makes a bold move and asks to go home with her. To Rinko's shock, the arrogant junior proves he's not just skilled in the office—he's devastatingly talented between the sheets, leaving her completely satisfied yet torn.
Now, as both her colleague and her lover, Shindou is pushing Rinko to her limits in more ways than one. If she wants to prove herself—at work and in the bedroom—she'll need to step up her game. But how can she possibly keep up with her insatiable, irresistible junior?
Title: Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary
Creator(s): Yuritaro
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Kaya-chan is a notorious problem child in her kindergarten, but none of the adults know her secret--till Chie-sensei is put in charge and learns of Kaya-chan's hidden ability to see evil spirits and vanquish them with a punch! What will happen to this five-year-old who gets in trouble when she's only trying to help?
The manga is inspiring an upcoming TV anime.
Title: True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends audiobook
Creator(s): Kosuzu Kobato, Fumi Takamura, Murasaki Shido
Audiobook Narration: Aspen Vincent
Release Date: November 14 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
Fiona isn't one to live an everyday noble life. Instead, she finds more fulfillment in working hard. But when she overhears her father planning an arranged marriage for her to her childhood friend, she's desperate to stop it! Luckily, she meets Giles, the son of an earl and the town darling who's also hoping to avoid marriage. Together they hatch the perfect plan to thwart their parents' matchmaking: by pretending to be soulmates! A flawless plan that can't possibly go wrong. Right...?
Title: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Recollections audiobook
Creator(s): Rifujin na Magonote
Audiobook Narration: Cliff Kurt
Release Date: November 21 (Siren imprint)
Summary:
Enjoy more stories with some of your favorite characters during their early adventures--and tons more! This Mushoku Tensei collection includes: 32 short stories set during Novels 1-10, a brand new short story exclusive to this collection, cover and color illustration gallery, character profiles, and an interview with author Rifujin na Magonote.
Title: You Will Become My Wife
Creator(s): Miju Inoue, Fumi Takamura
Release Date: June 2025 (Steamship imprint)
Summary:
Alice, heiress of the prestigious Cunningham Hotel Tokyo, knows just how lucky she is. Her fiancé Reiji, the Cunninghams' dedicated secretary, is handsome, cool, and responsible—and Alice is completely head over heels for him. Yet no matter how fervently she expresses her love, his responses are always ice-cold. Sure, he'll tease her with passionate kisses, drive her wild with his touch, and ensure she drowns in waves of pleasure. But what she truly desires is his heart! Does Reiji love her or is it purely physical between them?
Title: The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates
Creator(s): Ryo Ayamine
Release Date: July 2025 (volume 1, Boys Love label)
Summary:
Takahina Natsuo is an omega who has lived a life pretending to be a beta to protect himself from the predatory alphas around him. Despite his precautions, Natsuo suddenly goes into heat on his way to a job interview and is nearly attacked! Thankfully, a pair of elite alpha twins, Togasaki and Tomoya, manage to save him in the nick of time. However, instead of feeling at ease, Nastuo can't resist the intense attraction he feels around these two brothers--which means that he's found his fated mate! Problem is...which one of them is it?! A sexy BL omegaverse romp where a reluctant omega learns that two lovers are better than one!
Title: Cats With Jobs
Creator(s): PANDANIA
Release Date: June 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Ever wondered what it would be like if your cat had to get a job? The cats in this book do every kind of occupation you can imagine, and they do it just the way they like. Feline chefs, dentists, wrestlers, detectives, opera singers and much more await in this hilarious full-color collection! Also includes a set of stickers featuring some of the working cats!
Source: Press release