Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Adds DLC Character Testament on March 28

"Season 2" DLC will have 4 more characters

Arc System Works announced on Sunday that it will launch the "Season Pass 1" DLC character Testament for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on March 28. The company also announced that the game's "Season 2" DLC is in development and will include 4 additional characters as well as cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam versions of the game.

Testament is the fifth DLC character for the game and will launch with a new battle stage titled "White House Reborn." The free "Digital Figure Mode" update for the game will also launch on the same day. The DLC character Testament will be available for individual purchase on March 31.

The final item for the season pass "Another Story” will launch in April and include new missions and content.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched on July 27. The second DLC character Jack O' launched on August 27. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched on November 30 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched on January 28 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional Battle Stage.

The first season pass of the game features five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story.

