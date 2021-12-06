Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Teases 4th DLC Character Baiken

4th DLC character launches in late January 2022 with additional Battle Stage

Arc System Works began streaming a teaser trailer for Baiken, the fourth DLC character for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game, on Monday.

The character will launch in late January 2022 with an additional Battle Stage.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 11, delayed from April 9. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched on July 27. The second DLC character Jack O' launched on August 27. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched on November 30 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature.

The first season pass of the game features five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story.