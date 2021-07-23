Guilty Gear -Strive- Video Previews 1st DLC Character Goldlewis Dickinson

Character available for season pass holders on July 27

Arc System Works began streaming a new trailer for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on Thursday. The videos reveal and preview the game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson. The character will be available on July 27 for season pass holders, and on July 30 for non-season pass holders. Arc System Works also streamed a starter guide video for the character.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 11, delayed from April 9.

Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO.